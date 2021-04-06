Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Cadillac CTS

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,599

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2005 Cadillac CTS

2005 Cadillac CTS

2.8L

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Cadillac CTS

2.8L

Location

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,599

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6901572
  • VIN: 1G6DM56T350211062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!! Very clean CTS. Fully loaded with leather seats and so much more. Very well maintained car with recent tires, brakes and tune up. Fresh oil change and ready to go anywhere. Clean well sorted car. No issues !! WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2009 Ford Escape Lim...
 190,000 KM
$5,599 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape XLT
 205,000 KM
$5,899 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Eos ...
 170,000 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory