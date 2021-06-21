Menu
2005 Cadillac Escalade ESV

275,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,399

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

PLATINUM

PLATINUM

Location

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

275,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7362194
  • VIN: 3GYFK66N45G122948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 275,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY !!

Very clean Platinum edition. Escalade. 7 seater, ESV. Loaded with leather, dual DVD players, remote starter and so much more, Navigation and heated and cooled seats as well. Sunroof !!. Very well maintained with recent tires, beakes and tune up. All hwy KMS !!! Drove from New Brunswick to Ontario several times !! No Accidents, very very well maintained. Rides like NEW !! Most reliable of the Escaldes !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

