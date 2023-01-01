Menu
2005 Chrysler Crossfire

131,200 KM

Details

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2005 Chrysler Crossfire

2005 Chrysler Crossfire

SRT-6 COUPE 3.2 V6 SUPER CHARGER BLUETOOTH HEATED POWER LEATHER ALCANTARA SPORT SEATS

2005 Chrysler Crossfire

SRT-6 COUPE 3.2 V6 SUPER CHARGER BLUETOOTH HEATED POWER LEATHER ALCANTARA SPORT SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

131,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9840860
  • Stock #: A2082
  • VIN: 1C3AN79N35X039763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A2082
  • Mileage 131,200 KM

Vehicle Description

*US VEHICLE IMPORTED IN 2013* Very Clean and RARE Chrysler CrossFire V6 3.2L supercharged With Automatic Transmission producing 330Horsepower. Blue on Black Leather & Alcantara Bucket seats , Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Dual Power Seats, Bluetooth, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

