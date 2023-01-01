2005 Chrysler Crossfire

$18,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 1 , 2 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9840860

9840860 Stock #: A2082

A2082 VIN: 1C3AN79N35X039763

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # A2082

Mileage 131,200 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.