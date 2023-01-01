$18,495+ tax & licensing
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2005 Chrysler Crossfire
SRT-6 COUPE 3.2 V6 SUPER CHARGER BLUETOOTH HEATED POWER LEATHER ALCANTARA SPORT SEATS
131,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9840860
- Stock #: A2082
- VIN: 1C3AN79N35X039763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
