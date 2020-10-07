Menu
2005 Toyota Tacoma

148,869 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2005 Toyota Tacoma

2005 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 5Spd CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY CRUISE POWER OPTIONS BED LINER

2005 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 5Spd CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY CRUISE POWER OPTIONS BED LINER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

148,869KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6087156
  • Stock #: A1073
  • VIN: 5TETX22N05Z064608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1073
  • Mileage 148,869 KM

Vehicle Description

*4CYL 5SPD MANUAL CRUISE POWER OPTIONS*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*LOW KILOMETRES*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Extended Cab Toyota Tacoma SR5 2.7L 4Cyl with Standard/Shift 5 Speed Transmission has Cruise Control, Power Options and Bed Liner. Black on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD, AC, Cruise Control, Bed Liner, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

