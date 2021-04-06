Menu
2006 Honda Pilot

195,000 KM

$6,999

$6,999

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

EX

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6901512
  • VIN: 2HKYF18406H004107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !! 7 SEATER unit... very very clean with only 195000kms. Upgraded rims, push bar and more. Fully loaded, ALL WHEEL DRIVE MODEL. Super clean and well maintained. Recent timing belt, water pump, tires, brakes and full tune up. Needs nothing at all. Such a sweet ride. Drives like a new car. WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGADRDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

