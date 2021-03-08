Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6672116
  • VIN: 1J4HR48N86C367763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED with 2 YEAR WARRANTY !!! Very clean 4X4 JEEP !! Fullly loaded with keyless entry, Tow Package ! Very well maintained, with recent tires, brakes, new front end and full tune up. NO ACCIDENTS.. Just a solid clean 4X4 SUV !! READY TO GO ANY WHERE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2006 Volkswagen Jetta
 193,500 KM
$2,999 + tax & lic
2007 Jeep Compass Sp...
 185,000 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic
2007 Jeep Liberty Li...
 170,000 KM
$4,699 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory