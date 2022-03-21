Menu
2006 Lexus GX 470

253,555 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2006 Lexus GX 470

2006 Lexus GX 470

LUXURY PKG DVD NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED MEMORY LEATHER

2006 Lexus GX 470

LUXURY PKG DVD NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED MEMORY LEATHER

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

253,555KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8692235
  Stock #: A1721
  VIN: JTJBT20X060097229

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 253,555 KM

Vehicle Description

*26 UP TO DATE DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR**7 PASSENGERS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean 4.7L V8 Lexus GX460 Luxury Pkg with Automatic Transmission has DVD, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Sunroof,  Power Heated Leather, Memory Front Seat, Cruise Control, and Alloys. Blue on Grey Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Heated Seats, Memory Power Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Fog Lights, Direction Compass, Leather Seats, Wood Trim Interior, Sunroof, DVD, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Heated Rear Seats, Side Signal Lights, Power Folding Rear Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Hill start assist
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

