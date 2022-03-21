$16,495+ tax & licensing
2006 Lexus GX 470
LUXURY PKG DVD NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED MEMORY LEATHER
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 8692235
- Stock #: A1721
- VIN: JTJBT20X060097229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 253,555 KM
Vehicle Description
*26 UP TO DATE DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR**7 PASSENGERS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean 4.7L V8 Lexus GX460 Luxury Pkg with Automatic Transmission has DVD, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Power Heated Leather, Memory Front Seat, Cruise Control, and Alloys. Blue on Grey Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Heated Seats, Memory Power Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Fog Lights, Direction Compass, Leather Seats, Wood Trim Interior, Sunroof, DVD, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Heated Rear Seats, Side Signal Lights, Power Folding Rear Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
