2006 Pontiac Grand Prix

240,000 KM

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,299

+ taxes & licensing

240,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7265816
  • VIN: 2G2wP552461149543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Fully loaded, clean car. No rust. Rebuilt motor at 180000kms. Runs and drives really well. No issues. No warning lights. Fully loaded, with recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Great runner, all highway kms. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milton

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

