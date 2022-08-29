Menu
2006 Toyota Camry

182,352 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

SE

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

182,352KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9173005
  VIN: 4T1BE32K96U666362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition, Accident free,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,Leather,Sunroof, Alloys, cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, power seats,Heated seats,Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
