2006 Toyota Corolla

156,994 KM

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

CE AUTO *2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS* SUNROOF ALLOYS POWER WINDOW

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

156,994KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8477472
  • Stock #: A1593
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E06C660451

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,994 KM

*2nd SET WINTER TIRES ON RIMS*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Toyota Corolla CE 1.8L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission. Grey on Tan Interior. Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD, AC, Sunroof, Alloys, and other Power Options !!!!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
SPORT PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Extra Set of Tires
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

