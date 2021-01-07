Menu
2007 Dodge Dakota

167,197 KM

$8,595

+ tax & licensing
$8,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2007 Dodge Dakota

2007 Dodge Dakota

V8 ST 4x4 CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY CRUISE ALLOYS POWER WINDOWS AUX

2007 Dodge Dakota

V8 ST 4x4 CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY CRUISE ALLOYS POWER WINDOWS AUX

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$8,595

+ taxes & licensing

167,197KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6511374
  Stock #: A1119
  VIN: 1D7HW28P57S157140

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1119
  • Mileage 167,197 KM

*4.7L V8 QUAD CAB 4X4*SERVICE RECORD*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean 4x4 Dodge Dakota 4.7L V8 Quad Cab With Automatic Transmission has Power Driver Seat, Bed Cover and Liner, Alloys, Power Options and Cruise Control. Black on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows and Power Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Alloys and keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Bed Cover and Liner, Tow Hitch, Running Board, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca//

Fog Lights
Security System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
CD Player
tinted windows
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Running Boards / Rails
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

