2007 Dodge Dakota

231,559 KM

Details Description Features

$8,295

+ tax & licensing
$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2007 Dodge Dakota

2007 Dodge Dakota

V8 SLT 4x4 MAGNUM CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *2nd WINTER* CRUISE ALLOYS POWER WINDOWS AUX

2007 Dodge Dakota

V8 SLT 4x4 MAGNUM CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *2nd WINTER* CRUISE ALLOYS POWER WINDOWS AUX

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

Certified

$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

231,559KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6821219
  • Stock #: A1181
  • VIN: 1D7HW48P87S228407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1181
  • Mileage 231,559 KM

Vehicle Description

*4.7L V8 QUAD CAB 4X4*2ND SET WINTER ON RIMS*DETAILED SERVICE RECORD*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean 4x4 Dodge Dakota Magnum SLT 4.7L V8 Quad Cab With Automatic Transmission has Power Driver Seat, Bed Cover and Liner, Alloys, Power Options and Cruise Control. Grey on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows and Power Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Alloys and keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Bed Cover and Liner, Tow Hitch, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca//

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Winter Tires
tinted windows
CD Player
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Extra Set of Tires
Compass Direction
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

