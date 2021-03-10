2007 Dodge Dakota

Certified

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 231,559 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Winter Tires tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Seating Driver Seat Height Adjustment Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE 4x4 Automatic lights Fully loaded Driver Side Airbag Aux in Extra Set of Tires Compass Direction Bed Liner / Box Liner Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Trailer Hitch / Tow Package Service Records Included WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

