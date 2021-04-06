Menu
2007 Ford Econoline

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2007 Ford Econoline

2007 Ford Econoline

2007 Ford Econoline

Location

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6840155
  VIN: 1FTNE24W57DB48357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED with 2 YEAR WARRANTY . VERY clean work van. Ready to go. Recent Michelin tires, new brakes, new windshield.. NO WARNING LIGHTS, soilid , well maintained van. E250 as well. Runs and drives perfect with no issues. Always maintained as was a fleet vehicle. Not abused and it shows. Really nice van !! WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers

