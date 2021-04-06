2007 Ford Econoline

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED with 2 YEAR WARRANTY . VERY clean work van. Ready to go. Recent Michelin tires, new brakes, new windshield.. NO WARNING LIGHTS, soilid , well maintained van. E250 as well. Runs and drives perfect with no issues. Always maintained as was a fleet vehicle. Not abused and it shows. Really nice van !! WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8