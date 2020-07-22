2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Sunroof Exterior tinted windows New Tires Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver Seat Height Adjustment Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD 4x4 Automatic lights Fully loaded Accident Free Touring Package Driver Side Airbag 2 keys Auto Dimming Side Mirrors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Door Code Entry Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Clear Carproof or Carfax Auto Start or Remote Start Dealer Trade-In Trailer Hitch / Tow Package Running Boards / Rails Luggage / Roof Rack WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

