2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

207,500 KM

Details Description Features

$8,295

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

LIMITED 4.6L 4WD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER R.START

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  • Listing ID: 5393612
  • Stock #: A926
  • VIN: 1FMEU53837UA09086

207,500KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Ford Explorer Sport Trec 4.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission has Engine Remote Start, Running Side Board, Door Code Entry, Sunroof, Heated Leather, and Cruise Control. Maroon on White/Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Heated Front Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Door Code Entry, Roof Rack, Engine Remote Start, Direction Compass, Sunroof, Running Side Board, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Sunroof
tinted windows
New Tires
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Touring Package
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start
Dealer Trade-In
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Luggage / Roof Rack
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

