2007 Ford Freestyle

+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
+ taxes & licensing
*7 PASSENGERS*FORD SERVICED TILL MAY2019*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOW KILOMETERS*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 7 Passengers Ford Freestyle 3.0L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Heated Leather and Cruise Control. Beige on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD, AC, Alloys, 2Sets Keyless, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Door Code Entry, Roof Rack, Sunroof, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Wood Trim Interior, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2