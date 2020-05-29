Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2007 Ford Freestyle

2007 Ford Freestyle

LIMITED 7PSSNGRS CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER MEMORY POWER

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford Freestyle

LIMITED 7PSSNGRS CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER MEMORY POWER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 5194691
  2. 5194691
  3. 5194691
  4. 5194691
  5. 5194691
  6. 5194691
  7. 5194691
  8. 5194691
  9. 5194691
  10. 5194691
  11. 5194691
  12. 5194691
  13. 5194691
  14. 5194691
  15. 5194691
  16. 5194691
  17. 5194691
  18. 5194691
  19. 5194691
  20. 5194691
  21. 5194691
  22. 5194691
  23. 5194691
  24. 5194691
  25. 5194691
  26. 5194691
  27. 5194691
  28. 5194691
  29. 5194691
  30. 5194691
  31. 5194691
  32. 5194691
  33. 5194691
  34. 5194691
  35. 5194691
  36. 5194691
  37. 5194691
  38. 5194691
  39. 5194691
  40. 5194691
Contact Seller

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138,390KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5194691
  • Stock #: A851
  • VIN: 1FMZK03197GA08956
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*7 PASSENGERS*FORD SERVICED TILL MAY2019*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOW KILOMETERS*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 7 Passengers Ford Freestyle 3.0L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Heated Leather and Cruise Control. Beige on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD, AC, Alloys, 2Sets Keyless, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Door Code Entry, Roof Rack, Sunroof, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Wood Trim Interior, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • New Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • 7 PASSENGER
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Driver Seat Height Adjustment
  • Dual Power Seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Automatic lights
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • Fully loaded
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Pass through rear seat
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 2 keys
  • Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
  • 3rd / Third Row Seats
  • Compass Direction
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Door Code Entry
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Premium Interior Trim Level
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • Service Records Included
  • Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2011 Chevrolet Impal...
 178,265 KM
$4,795 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Altima 2...
 146,376 KM
$7,795 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Veloste...
 79,802 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory