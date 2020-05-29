Menu
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2007 Ford Ranger

V6 SPORT SUPER CAB 5Spd CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* BEDLINER AUX

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  • 247,954KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5194640
  • Stock #: A785
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U97PA77402
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY* Very Clean V6 3.0L Sport Ranger Super-Cub with 5Spd Manual Transmission has BedLiner and Aux. Silver on Charcoal Interior.

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and CarFax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Fog Lights
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
Exterior
  • New Tires
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • SPORT PACKAGE
  • Accident Free
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • Bed Liner / Box Liner
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Clear Carproof or Carfax
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • Service Records Included

