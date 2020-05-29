Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Accord

2007 Honda Accord

EX-L V6 COUPE CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Accord

EX-L V6 COUPE CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 5090309
  2. 5090309
  3. 5090309
  4. 5090309
  5. 5090309
  6. 5090309
  7. 5090309
  8. 5090309
  9. 5090309
  10. 5090309
  11. 5090309
  12. 5090309
  13. 5090309
  14. 5090309
  15. 5090309
  16. 5090309
  17. 5090309
  18. 5090309
  19. 5090309
  20. 5090309
  21. 5090309
  22. 5090309
  23. 5090309
  24. 5090309
  25. 5090309
  26. 5090309
  27. 5090309
  28. 5090309
  29. 5090309
  30. 5090309
  31. 5090309
  32. 5090309
Contact Seller

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 167,592KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5090309
  • Stock #: A781
  • VIN: 1HGCM82667A800213
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

*LOW KILOEMETERS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED 2 YEARS WARRANTY*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Honda Accord V6 EX-L Coupe with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof, Alloys, Cruise and Heated Leather Seats, FULLY LOADED WITH: Power windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Alloys, 2Sets Keyless Entry, Sunroof, Leather Heated Power Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Driver Seat Height Adjustment
  • Dual Power Seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • Fully loaded
  • Accident Free
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 2 keys
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Anti-Start Security
  • Clear Carproof or Carfax
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2013 Volkswagen Golf...
 186,044 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Tundra T...
 195,724 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Tucson ...
 75,463 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory