2007 Honda CR-V

250,000 KM

EX-L

EX-L

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,899

+ taxes & licensing

250,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7501869
  • VIN: 5J6RE48787L808732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY !!!

VERY VERY CLEAN !!! Fully loaded ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! ALl highway kms. Very well maintained with recent tune up, brakes, axles battery and so much MORE !!! just rust proofed again as well. Fully loaded with heated leather seats, cold A/C, sun roof and more. This unit has been very well maintained and it shows. No issues and with a 3 year warranty at no charge to you. Honda reliabilt at its best. Don't let teh kms fool you. Like new condition !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

