2007 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY !!!
VERY VERY CLEAN !!! Fully loaded ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! ALl highway kms. Very well maintained with recent tune up, brakes, axles battery and so much MORE !!! just rust proofed again as well. Fully loaded with heated leather seats, cold A/C, sun roof and more. This unit has been very well maintained and it shows. No issues and with a 3 year warranty at no charge to you. Honda reliabilt at its best. Don't let teh kms fool you. Like new condition !!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8