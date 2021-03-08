Menu
2007 Honda Pilot

190,000 KM

$6,599

+ tax & licensing
EX-L

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6691580
  • VIN: 2HKYF18757H003482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED with 3 YEAR WARRANTY !!! VERY VERY clean Pilot EX- L. Loaded with leather heated seats and sunroof !!  CLEAN! 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENTS< DEALER SERVICED> They do not come better then this. New brakes, tires, shocks, full tune up just done. All documented from Toronto Honda. This is a keeper. You will not find a cleaner 1 owner Pilot. Ownwed by retired couple. ready t0 go !! WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

