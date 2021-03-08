2007 Honda Pilot

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
CERTIFIED with 3 YEAR WARRANTY !!! VERY VERY clean Pilot EX- L. Loaded with leather heated seats and sunroof !! CLEAN! 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENTS< DEALER SERVICED> They do not come better then this. New brakes, tires, shocks, full tune up just done. All documented from Toronto Honda. This is a keeper. You will not find a cleaner 1 owner Pilot. Ownwed by retired couple. ready t0 go !! WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
