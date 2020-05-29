Menu
$7,795

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2007 Honda Ridgeline

2007 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L 4WD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* HEATED POWER LEATHER ALLOYS

2007 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L 4WD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* HEATED POWER LEATHER ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$7,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 202,361KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5044899
  • Stock #: A787
  • VIN: 2HJYK16547H003720
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*4WD*ACCIDENT FREE*HONDA SERVICE RECORDS*RUST PROOF ANNUALLY*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Honda EX-L Ridgeline RTL Crew Cab 4 Door, 3.5L V-6  4WD with Automatic Transmission has Heated Power Leather and Alloys and Locked Hard Bed Cover. Black on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Heated Leather Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2Set Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Control, Hard Bed Cover, Compass Direction, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Fully loaded
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

