2007 Hyundai Sonata

149,452 KM

Details Description Features

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2007 Hyundai Sonata

2007 Hyundai Sonata

GLS Leather/Sunroof /Alloys

2007 Hyundai Sonata

GLS Leather/Sunroof /Alloys

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

149,452KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9446623
  VIN: 5NPET46F17H169599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,452 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,Leather, Sunroof, Alloys,Power seats,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7450 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Manual Steering
Sun/Moonroof

Email Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-XXXX

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
