$7,450+ tax & licensing
$7,450
+ taxes & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc
647-281-2241
2007 Hyundai Sonata
GLS Leather/Sunroof /Alloys
Location
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
149,452KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9446623
- VIN: 5NPET46F17H169599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,452 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Manual Steering
Sun/Moonroof
