Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Hyundai Tucson

105,230 KM

Details Features

$8,458

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,458

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2007 Hyundai Tucson

2007 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1656102003
  2. 1656102003
  3. 1656102003
  4. 1656102003
  5. 1656102003
  6. 1656102003
  7. 1656102003
  8. 1656102003
  9. 1656102003
  10. 1656102003
  11. 1656102003
  12. 1656102003
  13. 1656102003
  14. 1656102003
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,458

+ taxes & licensing

105,230KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8753396
  • VIN: KM8JM72D97U631653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,230 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

2007 Hyundai Tucson ...
 105,230 KM
$8,458 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 GS
 125,230 KM
$8,350 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Corolla LE
 159,238 KM
$6,750 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Inventory