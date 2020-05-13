2007 Infiniti FX35

+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
+ taxes & licensing
*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED 2Y WARRANTY*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*HWY KILOMETRES* Nice Clean 3.7L V6 Infinity FX35 Premium Pkg AWD With Automatic Transmission has Sunroof and Back Up Camera and Bluetooth. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Power Heated Leather Seats, 2Set Keyless, Sunroof, Roof Rack, Power Front seats, Memory Driver Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Bose Audio System, Intelligent Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera,Compass Direction, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2