Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2007 Infiniti FX35

2007 Infiniti FX35

AWD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY CAMERA *FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Infiniti FX35

AWD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY CAMERA *FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 5004858
  2. 5004858
  3. 5004858
  4. 5004858
  5. 5004858
  6. 5004858
  7. 5004858
  8. 5004858
  9. 5004858
  10. 5004858
  11. 5004858
  12. 5004858
  13. 5004858
  14. 5004858
  15. 5004858
  16. 5004858
  17. 5004858
  18. 5004858
  19. 5004858
  20. 5004858
  21. 5004858
  22. 5004858
  23. 5004858
  24. 5004858
  25. 5004858
  26. 5004858
  27. 5004858
  28. 5004858
  29. 5004858
  30. 5004858
  31. 5004858
  32. 5004858
  33. 5004858
  34. 5004858
  35. 5004858
  36. 5004858
  37. 5004858
  38. 5004858
  39. 5004858
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 238,468KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5004858
  • Stock #: A768
  • VIN: JNRAS08W57X200400
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED 2Y WARRANTY*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*HWY KILOMETRES* Nice Clean 3.7L V6 Infinity FX35 Premium Pkg AWD With Automatic Transmission has Sunroof and Back Up Camera and Bluetooth. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Power Heated Leather Seats, 2Set Keyless, Sunroof, Roof Rack, Power Front seats, Memory Driver Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Bose Audio System, Intelligent Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera,Compass Direction, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • New Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Dual Power Seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Automatic lights
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • Fully loaded
  • Accident Free
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • 2 keys
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Rear Seats Recline
  • Compass Direction
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Clear Carproof or Carfax
  • Premium Interior Trim Level
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • Service Records Included
  • Luggage / Roof Rack
  • WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2013 Jeep Compass 4W...
 112,529 KM
$8,895 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Pass...
 227,470 KM
$5,595 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent ...
 114,388 KM
$7,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory