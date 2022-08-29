$11,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2007 Lexus RX 350
AWD PREMIUM PKG CERTIFIED SUNROOF MEMORY HEATED SEATS LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9244894
- Stock #: A1885
- VIN: JTJHK31U872000386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1885
- Mileage 165,921 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITION*LOW KMS* Very Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Lexus RX350 4WD Premium Pkg with Automatic Transmission has Heated Leather, Memory Driver Seat, Cruise Control and Alloys. Silver on Beige Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, 2Set Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Heated Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Direction Compass, Engine Remote Start, Leather Seats, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.