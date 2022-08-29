Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Lexus RX 350

165,921 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2007 Lexus RX 350

2007 Lexus RX 350

AWD PREMIUM PKG CERTIFIED SUNROOF MEMORY HEATED SEATS LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Lexus RX 350

AWD PREMIUM PKG CERTIFIED SUNROOF MEMORY HEATED SEATS LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9244894
  2. 9244894
  3. 9244894
  4. 9244894
  5. 9244894
  6. 9244894
  7. 9244894
  8. 9244894
  9. 9244894
  10. 9244894
  11. 9244894
  12. 9244894
  13. 9244894
  14. 9244894
  15. 9244894
  16. 9244894
  17. 9244894
  18. 9244894
  19. 9244894
  20. 9244894
  21. 9244894
  22. 9244894
  23. 9244894
  24. 9244894
  25. 9244894
  26. 9244894
  27. 9244894
  28. 9244894
  29. 9244894
  30. 9244894
  31. 9244894
  32. 9244894
  33. 9244894
  34. 9244894
  35. 9244894
  36. 9244894
  37. 9244894
Contact Seller

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

165,921KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9244894
  • Stock #: A1885
  • VIN: JTJHK31U872000386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1885
  • Mileage 165,921 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITION*LOW KMS* Very Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Lexus RX350 4WD Premium Pkg with Automatic Transmission has Heated Leather, Memory Driver Seat, Cruise Control and Alloys. Silver on Beige Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, 2Set Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Heated Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Direction Compass, Engine Remote Start, Leather Seats, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2015 Ford Explorer X...
 172,128 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Pilot TOU...
 227,334 KM
$13,895 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Murano S...
 171,385 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory