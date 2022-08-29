2007 Lexus RX 350

$11,495 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 9 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9244894

9244894 Stock #: A1885

A1885 VIN: JTJHK31U872000386

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1885

Mileage 165,921 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Seating Memory Seats 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights 4x4 Leatherette Interior Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Anti-Start Security Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.