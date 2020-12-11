Menu
2007 Mazda CX-7

189,819 KM

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

GT TURBO AWD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* HEATED LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

2007 Mazda CX-7

GT TURBO AWD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* HEATED LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

189,819KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6308964
  • Stock #: A1124
  • VIN: JM3ER293270158099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,819 KM

Vehicle Description

*AWD HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS CRUISE*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*SERVICE RECORDS* Nice Mazda CX-7 2.3L 4Cyl GT with Automatic Transmission has Alloys, Roof Rack, Cruise Controls and Heated Leather Seats. Bronze on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Heated Bucket Leather Seats, Power Driver Seat, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Premium Audio, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

 Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
CD Player
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Rear Defrost
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

