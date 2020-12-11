2007 Mazda CX-7

+ taxes & licensing
*AWD HEATED LEATHER ALLOYS CRUISE*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*SERVICE RECORDS* Nice Mazda CX-7 2.3L 4Cyl GT with Automatic Transmission has Alloys, Roof Rack, Cruise Controls and Heated Leather Seats. Bronze on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Heated Bucket Leather Seats, Power Driver Seat, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Premium Audio, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
