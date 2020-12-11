2007 Mazda CX-7

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver Seat Height Adjustment Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE Automatic lights Fully loaded Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package Auto Dimming Side Mirrors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Clear Carproof or Carfax Service Records Included Luggage / Roof Rack

