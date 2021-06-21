Menu
2007 Mazda MAZDA5

160,000 KM

$4,299

+ tax & licensing
$4,299

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2007 Mazda MAZDA5

2007 Mazda MAZDA5

GL

2007 Mazda MAZDA5

GL

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

$4,299

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7501872
  • VIN: JM1CR193670144751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED with 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very clean 6 seater unit. Fully loaded GL mdel. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and tune up. Runs fantastic and is CLEAN !! Runs and drives liek a new car. no issues at all. just a great peple mover. Ready to go anywhere !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Milton

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

