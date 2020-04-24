Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Saab 9-3

AERO V6 2.8L TURBO 6 Spd CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH SUNROOF *FREE ACCIDENT* HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Saab 9-3

AERO V6 2.8L TURBO 6 Spd CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH SUNROOF *FREE ACCIDENT* HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 4908765
  2. 4908765
  3. 4908765
  4. 4908765
  5. 4908765
  6. 4908765
  7. 4908765
  8. 4908765
  9. 4908765
  10. 4908765
  11. 4908765
  12. 4908765
  13. 4908765
  14. 4908765
  15. 4908765
  16. 4908765
  17. 4908765
  18. 4908765
  19. 4908765
  20. 4908765
  21. 4908765
  22. 4908765
  23. 4908765
  24. 4908765
  25. 4908765
  26. 4908765
  27. 4908765
  28. 4908765
  29. 4908765
  30. 4908765
  31. 4908765
Contact Seller

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,418KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4908765
  • Stock #: A348
  • VIN: YS3FH46U871124115
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*6 SPEED STANDARD V6 TURBO*NEW CLUTCH*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOW KILOMETRES*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Saab 9-3 Aero 2.8L V6 Turbo with 6Speed Standard Transmission has Sunroof, Heated Leather and Bluetooth and Alloys. Silver on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, 17" Alloys, Buckets Leather Heated Seats, Keyless, Memory Seat, Power Front Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls,  and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Drivers Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Driver Seat Height Adjustment
  • Dual Power Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • tinted windows
  • Headlight Washers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Dual Climate Control
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Automatic lights
  • Fully loaded
  • Accident Free
  • Touring Package
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Aux in
  • Aluminum/Alloy Wheels
  • AC/Air Conditioning
  • Theft Deterent/Alarm
  • Auto Assist Breaking
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Clear Carproof or Carfax
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 148,476 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL A...
 269,315 KM
$7,595 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Ridgeline...
 171,135 KM
$11,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Send A Message