$7,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc
647-281-2241
2007 Toyota Corolla
2007 Toyota Corolla
Sunroof/Alloys
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
179,253KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8670263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,253 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5