2007 Toyota Corolla

179,253 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2007 Toyota Corolla

2007 Toyota Corolla

Sunroof/Alloys

2007 Toyota Corolla

Sunroof/Alloys

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

179,253KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8670263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,253 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,one owner,No Accident history,service record, Automatic Transmission,AC, Heating,very well maintained ,Sunroof,Alloys,cruise control,power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....Two set of tires….vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-XXXX

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
