2007 Toyota Matrix

153,950 KM

Details

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

153,950KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10121301
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E07C630688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,950 KM

Vehicle Description

In great shape and condition, Accident free,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,cruise control,Power Lock,Keyless entry, .….Two set of tires….vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included…Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-XXXX

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
