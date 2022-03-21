Menu
2007 Toyota Matrix

167,327 KM

$5,595

+ tax & licensing
$5,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2007 Toyota Matrix

2007 Toyota Matrix

XR MANUAL *FREE ACCIDENT* ALLOYS POWER WINDOW CRUISE

2007 Toyota Matrix

XR MANUAL *FREE ACCIDENT* ALLOYS POWER WINDOW CRUISE

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$5,595

+ taxes & licensing

167,327KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8741228
  • Stock #: A802
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E57C674864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,327 KM

Vehicle Description

*FREE ACCIDENT*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*Very Clean Toyota Matrix XR1.8L 4Cyl 5SP Manual Transmission. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD, AC, Sunroof, Cruise, and other Power Options !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
CD Player
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

