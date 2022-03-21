$5,595+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2007 Toyota Matrix
XR MANUAL *FREE ACCIDENT* ALLOYS POWER WINDOW CRUISE
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
- Listing ID: 8741228
- Stock #: A802
- VIN: 2T1KR32E57C674864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,327 KM
Vehicle Description
*FREE ACCIDENT*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*Very Clean Toyota Matrix XR1.8L 4Cyl 5SP Manual Transmission. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD, AC, Sunroof, Cruise, and other Power Options !!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
