2007 Toyota Tundra

179,797 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SR5 4X4 V8 LONG BED *8-FT BED* CERTIFIED CRUISE ALLOYS BED LINER RUNNING BOARD

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

179,797KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8109178
  Stock #: A1547
  VIN: 5TFMT52107X003106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A1547
  • Mileage 179,797 KM

Vehicle Description

*8 FOOT BED*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Toyota Tundra Reg Cab 4X4 V8 4.7L with Automatic Transmission has. Grey on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Running Board, Alloys, Direction Compass, Bed Liner, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Step Bumper
CD Player
MP3 Player
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
2 PASSENGER
AWD
4x4
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

