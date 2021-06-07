Menu
2007 Volkswagen Eos

99,569 MI

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2007 Volkswagen Eos

2007 Volkswagen Eos

2.0T

2007 Volkswagen Eos

2.0T

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

99,569MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7331519
  VIN: WVWBA71F17V012513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 99,569 MI

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

Clean EOS, very rare, Factory hard top convertible. HAs HUGE panoramic power roof as well. Very nice car, fund to drive !! ALways well maintained with recent new wheel, tires, brakes and full tune up. Ready for some fun in the sun. Just a great car. Power top works as well. Lots of upgrades with cold air intake, wheels and much more !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Milton

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

