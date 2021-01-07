Menu
2008 BMW X3

239,027 KM

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2008 BMW X3

2008 BMW X3

3.0si AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* PANO SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING FRONT/REAR PARKING SENSORS

2008 BMW X3

3.0si AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* PANO SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING FRONT/REAR PARKING SENSORS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

239,027KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6562429
  Stock #: A1159
  VIN: WBXPC93488WJ21704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1159
  • Mileage 239,027 KM

Vehicle Description

*HWY KILOMETERS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* NICE CLEAN AWD BMW X3 Beige on Brown Leather Interior in a VERY GOOD Condition. Fully Loaded with: Panoramic Sunroof, Rear and Front Parking Sensors, Power Windows, Locks, Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Power Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/


YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE

OMVIC requires us to include this disclaimer with
all as is vehicles. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is
not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or
maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for
use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchaser's
expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its
current condition

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

