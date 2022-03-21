Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

154,548 KM

$12,995

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

V8 SLT HEMI QUAD CAB CERTIFIED ALLOYS CRUISE BED LINER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

154,548KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8745029
  • Stock #: A1739
  • VIN: 1D7HU18298J188239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,548 KM

Vehicle Description

*4X4 1500 HEMI V8 5.7L*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Dodge Ram SLT HEMI 1500 Quad Cab 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission has Bed Liner, Cruise Controls, and Tow Hitch. Beige on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bed Liner, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
CD Player
Leather Interior
6 PASSENGER
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
AWD
4x4
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included

