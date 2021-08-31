Menu
2008 Ford F-150

180,000 KM

Details

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

XLT

XLT

Location

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7598095
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V28FA00616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

Very clean and solid F150 4X4 !! Super clean truck with ONLY 180000kms !! No rust, no issues. Runs and drives like a new truck. NO ACCIDENTS, no stories. DEaler maintained mostly. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up with fluid changes. Ready to go anywhere !! Located in our Brantford location. A Must see !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

