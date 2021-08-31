2008 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999 + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7598095

7598095 VIN: 1FTPW14V28FA00616

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

