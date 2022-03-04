Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-250

255,363 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-250

2008 Ford F-250

SD V8 FX4 CREW CAB AS IS *FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE ALLOYS RUNNING BOARDS BED LINER

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-250

SD V8 FX4 CREW CAB AS IS *FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE ALLOYS RUNNING BOARDS BED LINER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8600609
  2. 8600609
  3. 8600609
  4. 8600609
  5. 8600609
  6. 8600609
  7. 8600609
  8. 8600609
  9. 8600609
  10. 8600609
  11. 8600609
  12. 8600609
  13. 8600609
  14. 8600609
  15. 8600609
  16. 8600609
  17. 8600609
  18. 8600609
  19. 8600609
  20. 8600609
  21. 8600609
  22. 8600609
  23. 8600609
  24. 8600609
  25. 8600609
  26. 8600609
  27. 8600609
  28. 8600609
  29. 8600609
  30. 8600609
Contact Seller

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

255,363KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8600609
  • Stock #: A1616
  • VIN: 1FTSW21518EE11273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1616
  • Mileage 255,363 KM

Vehicle Description

FX4 V8 CREW CAB CRUISE CHROME*SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT* Very Clean FORD F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab 5.4L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Bed Liner, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Alloys/Chrome Wheels, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/


YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE

OMVIC requires us to include this disclaimer with
all as is vehicles. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is
not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or
maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for
use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchaser's
expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its 


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2014 Jeep Patriot SP...
 163,734 KM
$11,295 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 AWD 28i ...
 196,648 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-250 SD V...
 255,363 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory