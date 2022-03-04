$13,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2008 Ford F-250
SD V8 FX4 CREW CAB AS IS *FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE ALLOYS RUNNING BOARDS BED LINER
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8600609
- Stock #: A1616
- VIN: 1FTSW21518EE11273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1616
- Mileage 255,363 KM
Vehicle Description
FX4 V8 CREW CAB CRUISE CHROME*SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT* Very Clean FORD F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab 5.4L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Bed Liner, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Alloys/Chrome Wheels, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE
OMVIC requires us to include this disclaimer with
all as is vehicles. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is
not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or
maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for
use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchaser's
expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.