2008 Ford Ranger

380,990 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT 5SPD 2WD SUNROOF BED LINER *WINTER TIRES* ( AS IS )

2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT 5SPD 2WD SUNROOF BED LINER *WINTER TIRES* ( AS IS )

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

380,990KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8037367
  • Stock #: A1526
  • VIN: 1FTYR10D38PA82729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  Stock # A1526
  • Mileage 380,990 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*WINTER TIRES* Very Clean 4CYL 2.4L Sport Ranger Super-Cub with 5 Speed Shift/Standard Transmission has Bed Cover, Alloys, White on Charcoal Interior. Loaded with: CD/AUX, AC, Buckets Sport Seats, Fog Light, Bed Liner, Sunroof, Alloys, Tow Hitch, and more!! 

*VEHICLE SOLD AS IS* 

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Power Steering
CD Player
Trip Computer
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

