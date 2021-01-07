2008 Honda Odyssey

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Sliding Doors Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Windows Rear Defrost

Additional Features Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Headrest DVD/TV Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.