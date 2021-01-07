Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Honda Odyssey

237,813 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Odyssey

2008 Honda Odyssey

EX DVD/TV NAVIGATION PWR SILDING DOOR CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Odyssey

EX DVD/TV NAVIGATION PWR SILDING DOOR CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 6511354
  2. 6511354
  3. 6511354
  4. 6511354
  5. 6511354
  6. 6511354
  7. 6511354
  8. 6511354
  9. 6511354
  10. 6511354
  11. 6511354
  12. 6511354
  13. 6511354
  14. 6511354
  15. 6511354
  16. 6511354
  17. 6511354
  18. 6511354
  19. 6511354
  20. 6511354
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

237,813KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6511354
  • Stock #: D6292
  • VIN: 5FNRL38448B507410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6292
  • Mileage 237,813 KM

Vehicle Description

*PRICED TO SALE*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Honda Odyssey EX With Navigation System, DVD Entertainment Pkg, Silver on Grey Int. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Navigation System, Rear DVD Entertainment, Power Sliding Door, Alloys, Keyless Entry, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year/ Unlimited KM, $1000 per claim, Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161 TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Sliding Doors
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
CD Changer
Rear Defrost
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Headrest DVD/TV
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2014 RAM 1500 Trades...
 196,587 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 155,698 KM
$27,795 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Dart SE 6...
 83,873 KM
$6,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory