2008 Honda Odyssey

209,823 KM

Details Description Features

$10,400

+ tax & licensing
$10,400

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2008 Honda Odyssey

2008 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

2008 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,400

+ taxes & licensing

209,823KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9275284
  • VIN: 5FNRL386X8B507123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 209,823 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Excellent condition,EXL,8 passenger,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Leather,Sunroof,Alloys,cruise control, Back up camera,power sliding doors,Heated seats,power seats,power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry etc., .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $10400 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available… Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Included
Sun/Moonroof

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

