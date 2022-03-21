$12,495+ tax & licensing
2008 Infiniti G37
G37x AWD LUXRY CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH MEMORY HEATED ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 8864789
- Stock #: A1768
- VIN: JNKCV64E58M119690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 198,982 KM
Vehicle Description
*V6 COUPE AWD NAVI CAMERA*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Very Nice Clean 3.7L V6 Infiniti G37x AWD Coupe Tech Package with Automatic Transmission has Navi, Sunroof, Camera, Memory Heated Leather, and Bluetooth. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Power Heated Leather Seats, Keyless, Sunroof, Dual Power Seats, Memory Driver Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Bose Audio System, Intelligent Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
Vehicle Features
