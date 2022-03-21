Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Infiniti G37

198,982 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2008 Infiniti G37

2008 Infiniti G37

G37x AWD LUXRY CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH MEMORY HEATED ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Infiniti G37

G37x AWD LUXRY CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH MEMORY HEATED ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8864789
  2. 8864789
  3. 8864789
  4. 8864789
  5. 8864789
  6. 8864789
  7. 8864789
  8. 8864789
  9. 8864789
  10. 8864789
  11. 8864789
  12. 8864789
  13. 8864789
  14. 8864789
  15. 8864789
  16. 8864789
  17. 8864789
  18. 8864789
  19. 8864789
  20. 8864789
  21. 8864789
  22. 8864789
  23. 8864789
  24. 8864789
  25. 8864789
  26. 8864789
  27. 8864789
  28. 8864789
  29. 8864789
  30. 8864789
  31. 8864789
  32. 8864789
  33. 8864789
  34. 8864789
  35. 8864789
  36. 8864789
  37. 8864789
  38. 8864789
  39. 8864789
  40. 8864789
  41. 8864789
  42. 8864789
  43. 8864789
  44. 8864789
  45. 8864789
Contact Seller

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

198,982KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8864789
  • Stock #: A1768
  • VIN: JNKCV64E58M119690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A1768
  • Mileage 198,982 KM

Vehicle Description

*V6 COUPE AWD NAVI CAMERA*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Very Nice Clean 3.7L V6 Infiniti G37x AWD Coupe Tech Package with Automatic Transmission has Navi, Sunroof, Camera, Memory Heated Leather, and Bluetooth. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Power Heated Leather Seats, Keyless, Sunroof, Dual Power Seats, Memory Driver Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Bose Audio System, Intelligent Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2008 Infiniti G37 G3...
 198,982 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Corolla ...
 216,183 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Legacy V...
 197,296 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory