Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

165,950 KM

Details Description Features

$6,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,850

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,850

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
165,950KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10228677
  • VIN: JM1BK323681174589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,950 KM

Vehicle Description

In great shape and condition,One owner,very well maintained,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating ,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,Alloy wheels,Heated seats,Fog lamps,Keyless entry, etc….vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $6850 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...view and test drive by appointment only….please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

2008 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 165,950 KM
$6,850 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Legacy 2...
 175,235 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Sonic...
 106,462 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Inventory