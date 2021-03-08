Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

185,766 KM

Details Description Features

$8,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 4MATIC Navigation Bluetooth V8 5.5L Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 4MATIC Navigation Bluetooth V8 5.5L Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 6652733
  2. 6652733
  3. 6652733
  4. 6652733
  5. 6652733
  6. 6652733
  7. 6652733
  8. 6652733
  9. 6652733
  10. 6652733
  11. 6652733
  12. 6652733
  13. 6652733
  14. 6652733
  15. 6652733
  16. 6652733
  17. 6652733
  18. 6652733
  19. 6652733
  20. 6652733
  21. 6652733
  22. 6652733
Contact Seller

$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

185,766KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6652733
  • Stock #: D6346
  • VIN: WDDNG86X48A161368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6346
  • Mileage 185,766 KM

Vehicle Description

*AS TRADED*Mercedes-Benz S550 4-MATIC 5.5L V8 With Navigation System, Bluetooth, Silver on Black Leather Int. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Leather Heated Seats, Navigation System, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!! ALL TRADE-IN VEHICLES OFFERED FOR SALE AS TRADED. THE VEHICLE WAS DRIVEN DAILY PRIOR TO BEING TRADED IN. We are required by OMVIC to state that this vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wood Trim Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2016 Hyundai Veloste...
 64,203 KM
$10,795 + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Grand Cher...
 163,305 KM
$9,795 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Tacoma D...
 164,933 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory