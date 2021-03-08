2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

+ taxes & licensing
905-901-3161
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
*AS TRADED*Mercedes-Benz S550 4-MATIC 5.5L V8 With Navigation System, Bluetooth, Silver on Black Leather Int. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Leather Heated Seats, Navigation System, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!! ALL TRADE-IN VEHICLES OFFERED FOR SALE AS TRADED. THE VEHICLE WAS DRIVEN DAILY PRIOR TO BEING TRADED IN. We are required by OMVIC to state that this vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
