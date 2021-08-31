Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Nissan Rogue

172,666 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2008 Nissan Rogue

2008 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF HEATED SEATS ROOF RACK

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF HEATED SEATS ROOF RACK

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 7805037
  2. 7805037
  3. 7805037
  4. 7805037
  5. 7805037
  6. 7805037
  7. 7805037
  8. 7805037
  9. 7805037
  10. 7805037
  11. 7805037
  12. 7805037
  13. 7805037
  14. 7805037
  15. 7805037
  16. 7805037
  17. 7805037
  18. 7805037
  19. 7805037
  20. 7805037
  21. 7805037
  22. 7805037
  23. 7805037
  24. 7805037
  25. 7805037
  26. 7805037
  27. 7805037
  28. 7805037
  29. 7805037
  30. 7805037
  31. 7805037
  32. 7805037
  33. 7805037
  34. 7805037
  35. 7805037
  36. 7805037
Contact Seller

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

172,666KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7805037
  • Stock #: A1470
  • VIN: JN8AS58V78W140894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1470
  • Mileage 172,666 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Rogue SL AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission witth Cruise Control. Grey on Charcoal/Maroon Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www.automotoinc.ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
CD Player
MP3 Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
5 Passenger
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Dutch Doors
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2015 Honda Accord TO...
 143,298 KM
$15,295 + tax & lic
2008 Acura RDX SH-AW...
 153,465 KM
$11,295 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 V8 X...
 172,714 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory