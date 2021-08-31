Menu
2008 Nissan Rogue

198,158 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2008 Nissan Rogue

2008 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV CERTIFIED HEATED SEATS ROOF RACK CRUSIE ALLOYS *2ND SET OF TIRES*

2008 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV CERTIFIED HEATED SEATS ROOF RACK CRUSIE ALLOYS *2ND SET OF TIRES*

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

198,158KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7984545
  Stock #: A1505
  VIN: JN8AS58V98W129296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1505
  • Mileage 198,158 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS*2ND SET OFWINTER TIRES* Very Clean Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission with Cruise Control. Pearl White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Alloys, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
CD Player
MP3 Player
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Extra Set of Tires
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

