$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2008 Pontiac G6

2008 Pontiac G6

3.5L V6 CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER* CRUISE ALLOYS POWER OPTIONS

2008 Pontiac G6

3.5L V6 CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER* CRUISE ALLOYS POWER OPTIONS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,350KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5194655
  • Stock #: A821
  • VIN: 1G2ZG57N184196864
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*V6 ENGINE SPORT*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Pontiac G6 Sedan 3.5L V6 With Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control and Alloys. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD, AC, Alloys, Automatic Headlights, Buckets Sport Seats, and All the Power Options !!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • New Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Additional Features
  • SPORT PACKAGE
  • Automatic lights
  • Fully loaded
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • 2 keys
  • Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
  • Single Owner
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Dealer Trade-In

