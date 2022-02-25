2008 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8332500

8332500 VIN: 5TDZK29C18S138505

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 228,260 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Lumbar Support Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Quads / Captains Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers

