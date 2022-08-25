2008 Toyota Tacoma

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 6 4 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9003166

9003166 Stock #: A1813

A1813 VIN: 5TEUU42N88Z489877

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1813

Mileage 144,643 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.