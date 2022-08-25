Menu
2008 Toyota Tacoma

144,643 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Tacoma

2008 Toyota Tacoma

V6 4WD TRD *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CRUISE RUNNING BOARDS

2008 Toyota Tacoma

V6 4WD TRD *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CRUISE RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,643KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9003166
  Stock #: A1813
  VIN: 5TEUU42N88Z489877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1813
  • Mileage 144,643 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*RECORDED RUST PROOFED ANUALLY*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Toyota Tacoma Ext Cab 4.0L V6 4WD with Shift/Standard Transmission has Cruise. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Alloys, Direction Compass, Sport Driver Seat, bed Liner and Cover, Fog Lights, Running Boards, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

