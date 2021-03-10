2008 Volkswagen Eos

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8
905-878-1797
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED with a 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! Super clean car. Fully loaded with huge pano roof, power top, heated leather interior and so much more !! Just a great car. Runs and drives perfect. Very unique hard top convertible with a pano roof that opens seperately. Very nice design !! Very well maintained with recent new brakes, tires and full tune up as well. No issues, just a fantastic car. WE FFINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8