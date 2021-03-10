Menu
2008 Volkswagen Eos

130,000 KM

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2008 Volkswagen Eos

2008 Volkswagen Eos

Lux

2008 Volkswagen Eos

Lux

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6724559
  VIN: WVWFA71F78V047849

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 4
  Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED with a 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! Super clean car. Fully loaded with huge pano roof, power top, heated leather interior and so much more !! Just a great car. Runs and drives perfect.  Very unique hard top convertible with a pano roof that opens seperately. Very nice design !! Very well maintained with recent new brakes, tires and full tune up as well. No issues, just a fantastic car. WE FFINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Panoramic Roof
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

388 Main St E, Milton, ON L9T 1P8

905-878-1797

