2009 Acura MDX

Listing ID: 9031204

9031204 Stock #: A1812

A1812 VIN: 2HNYD28279H006938

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 195,558 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 7 PASSENGER Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD 4x4 Fully loaded Accident Free Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

