2009 Acura MDX

195,558 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

AWD DVD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER MEMORY

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

195,558KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9031204
  • Stock #: A1812
  • VIN: 2HNYD28279H006938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,558 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*7 PASSENGERS*DVD BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean AWD 3.7L V6 Acura MDX 7 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has DVD Entertainment, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Silver on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, Power Tail Gate, DVD Entertainment, Rear Heated Seats, Steering Shifter Paddles, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

