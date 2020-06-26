Menu
$4,650

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2009 Audi A4

2009 Audi A4

Avant 2.0 T quattro AWD Panoramic*Blind Spot* 2 Sets of Tires

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

Contact Seller

  • 235,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5263907
  • Stock #: A868
  • VIN: WAUVF68K39A137614
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come check out this Beautiful Accident Free Audi A4 Avanti, Quattro AWD. Fully Loaded. Two Sets of Tires. Grey on Tan Leather Interior. Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Blind Spot Indicator, Panoramic Sunroof, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Push to Start Button. Power Tail Gate, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.

AS TRADED - You Certify You Save!. 

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/


OMVIC requires us to include this disclaimer with
all as is vehicles. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is
not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or
maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for
use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchaser's
expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its
current condition

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Power Options
  • Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

