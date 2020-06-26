2009 Audi A4

+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
+ taxes & licensing
Come check out this Beautiful Accident Free Audi A4 Avanti, Quattro AWD. Fully Loaded. Two Sets of Tires. Grey on Tan Leather Interior. Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Blind Spot Indicator, Panoramic Sunroof, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Push to Start Button. Power Tail Gate, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
AS TRADED - You Certify You Save!.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
OMVIC requires us to include this disclaimer with
all as is vehicles. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is
not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or
maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for
use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchaser's
expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its
current condition
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2